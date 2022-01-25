Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:31 AM

Death toll rises to 8 in Cameroon stadium crush; 38 injured

KION

By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI and ISIFU WIRFENGLA
Associated Press

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The death toll has risen to eight following a crush outside a game at the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon. Authorities say another seven people are in serious condition in the hospital. A total of 38 were injured. The stampede happened Monday night as soccer fans struggled to get into a stadium in the capital city of Yaounde to watch Cameroon’s team play Comoros in a highly-anticipated knockout game at Africa’s top soccer tournament. A witness says the problems started when security officials directed fans toward an entrance gate that was locked and people started to get crushed and trampled.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content