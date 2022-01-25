Death toll rises to 8 in Cameroon stadium crush; 38 injured

By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI and ISIFU WIRFENGLA

Associated Press

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The death toll has risen to eight following a crush outside a game at the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon. Authorities say another seven people are in serious condition in the hospital. A total of 38 were injured. The stampede happened Monday night as soccer fans struggled to get into a stadium in the capital city of Yaounde to watch Cameroon’s team play Comoros in a highly-anticipated knockout game at Africa’s top soccer tournament. A witness says the problems started when security officials directed fans toward an entrance gate that was locked and people started to get crushed and trampled.