Cyprus court upholds vaccination certificate requirements

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cypriot District court has rejected a petition by 64 people to strike down as unconstitutional government regulations requiring COVID-19 vaccination certificates to enter indoor and outdoor venues. In a statement Tuesday, the court accepted the Attorney-General’s argument that a relevant Health Ministry decree aims to protect the island nation’s entire population, which is the “state’s highest duty.” The court added that it’s “not reasonable or possible” to put the lives of the whole population at risk because of a small group of citizens that doesn’t wish to abide by the decree.