Cuban prosecutors say 790 people charged for July protests

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — Some 790 people who participated in anti-government protests in Cuba last year face prosecution for sedition, violent attacks, public disorder, theft and other crimes. The announcement Tuesday was the first from the attorney general’s office since August, a month after thousands of Cubans protested in Havana and other cities over grievances including power blackouts, economic hardship and the tightly controlled political system. The demonstrations were the biggest and most unruly in decades, in a nation where freedom of assembly is heavily restricted. Most of the suspects remain in jail, pending the outcome of the mass trials.