Bobbe ‘Beegie’ Adair, jazz pianist, dies in Tennessee

By KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jazz pianist, session musician and band leader Bobbe Long “Beegie” Adair has died. Her manager, Monica Ramey, says she died Sunday at the age of 84 in Franklin, Tennessee. She played on over 100 records throughout her six-decade career, working as a session musician for Johnny Cash’s TV show as well as on albums by Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Chet Atkins and more. Later she started recording with her own bands, including releasing 35 albums with her trio. Raised in Kentucky, Adair was vital in building Nashville’s jazz music scene as a founding board member of the Nashville Jazz Workshop.