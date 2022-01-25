Biden’s big test: Proving he can rally allies against Putin

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s effort to rally support ahead of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is the latest big test of his ability to bridge ideological gaps and balance competing interests to build effective coalitions. His record so far as president suggests it’s no sure thing. Biden is trying to pull off the kind of alliance on the international front that has eluded him on his domestic agenda as he faces defeats on voting rights and his signature domestic and climate spending bill. The pileup of difficult moments goes to the twin pillars of Biden’s 2020 candidacy: that he could get things done competently at home and restore America’s standing in the world.