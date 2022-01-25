Author Nathan Harris earns Gaines Award for debut novel

By CHEVEL JOHNSON

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The debut work of Seattle author Nathan Harris has earned him the 2021 Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. Harris’ “The Sweetness of Water” chronicles the unlikely bond forged between two freed men and a Georgia farmer set as the Civil War nears an end. The Baton Rouge Area Foundation presents the award annually to an emerging African American fiction writer to honor Gaines, whose stories gave voice to African Americans in rural areas. The winner also receives $15,000. Harris said he was thrilled to learn his book had earned such high praise. A virtual ceremony will be held Tuesday.