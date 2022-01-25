Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:16 AM

Abu Dhabi says vaccinated tourists need no boosters to enter

KION

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in the United Arab Emirates say vaccinated tourists do not need a booster shot to cross into Abu Dhabi. The government’s new information came as confusion swirled around entry rules for Abu Dhabi, which has taken a more stringent approach to containing the coronavirus than its freewheeling neighbor, Dubai. Ever-changing requirements have caused some headaches for commuters, with drivers from Dubai who had not received booster shots unexpectedly turned away from the capital last week. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content