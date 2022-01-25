Abu Dhabi says vaccinated tourists need no boosters to enter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in the United Arab Emirates say vaccinated tourists do not need a booster shot to cross into Abu Dhabi. The government’s new information came as confusion swirled around entry rules for Abu Dhabi, which has taken a more stringent approach to containing the coronavirus than its freewheeling neighbor, Dubai. Ever-changing requirements have caused some headaches for commuters, with drivers from Dubai who had not received booster shots unexpectedly turned away from the capital last week.