9 dead, 7 injured as inmates riot inside Mexican prison

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A riot among inmates at a prison in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Colima has left nine prisoners dead and seven injured. The Public Safety Department says the riot early Tuesday originated in a fight between two rival groups of inmates in a cell block. The department hasn’t said what caused the dispute. State police, army troops and National Guard personnel retook control of the cell block about an hour later. Officials say several homemade knives and a pistol were found in the cells. Such disputes are often started by imprisoned members of rival drug cartels. Colima’s seaport has long been a hotbed of drug trafficking.