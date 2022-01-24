Youngkin faces new lawsuit as Virginia mask order kicks in

By SARAH RANKIN and MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing a new legal challenge over his executive action that aimed to let parents opt out of school mask mandates as his order takes effect. Youngkin issued the order as one of his first acts after being sworn in as governor. It kicks in Monday, but confusion has swirled over its implications. Some districts have interpreted the order as being at odds with a state law that deals with COVID-19 mitigation in schools and have opted to keep pre-existing mask mandates in place for students. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday morning whether conflict would unfold at schools across the state over the conflicting guidance.