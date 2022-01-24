Woman arrested after boy dies in Denver-area apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A woman is facing murder and arson charges after a fire swept through a three-story apartment building in suburban Denver, killing a 5-year-old boy and displacing more than 30 people. Aurora police say 37-year-old Alondra Michel was arrested Monday, and investigators believe she intentionally lit something on fire during a domestic violence incident. The blaze quickly spread to other apartments, including the second-story unit where the boy was found. His name has not been released. The Red Cross says early Monday’s fire damaged 12 apartments and left 12 other apartments without utility service.