Western diplomats meet Afghan activists amid Taliban talks

By DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Western diplomats are meeting with Afghan women’s rights activists and human rights defenders in Oslo ahead of the first official talks with the Taliban in Europe since they took over control of Afghanistan in August. The closed-door meeting was a chance to hear from civil society in Afghanistan and the Afghan diaspora about their demands and assessment of the current situation on the ground. The meeting was taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital and was attended by representatives of the EU, the U.S., Britain, France, Italy and hosts Norway. The three-day talks opened on Sunday with direct meetings between the Taliban and civil society representatives.