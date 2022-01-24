Ulvaeus seeks source of ABBA magic with Apple radio show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus is launching a radio show on Apple Music. The guitarist, singer and co-songwriter from the Swedish supergroup behind “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” will host the “Björn from ABBA and Friends’ Radio Show” on Apple Music Hits starting Monday. The four-part limited series includes music and conversations with Ulvaeus’ friends and collaborators, starting with producer, songwriter and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers. Ulvaeus and Rodgers talk about the secrets of hit-making songwriting and why ABBA’s music has remained in the public consciousness 40 years after their initial run ended.