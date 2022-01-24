UK to probe lawmaker’s claim she was fired over Muslim faith

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into a Conservative lawmaker’s claim that she was fired from a government job in part because of her Muslim faith. Former Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani says that when she was demoted in 2020, a government whip said her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable.” Chief Whip Mark Spencer says he is the person who spoke to Ghani in 2020, but has called her allegation “completely false.” Johnson’s office said Monday that the prime minister had asked government officials “to establish the facts about what happened.” It said Johnson “takes these claims very seriously.”