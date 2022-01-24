Tropical storm Ana floods Madagascar’s capital; 34 dead

By LAETITIA BEZAIN

Associated Press

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Officials in Madagascar say that tropical storm Ana has caused widespread flooding in Madagascar, including in the capital city, raising the death toll from recent heavy rains to 34 people and displacing more than 55,000. With torrential rains continuing, Antananarivo’s rivers are rising and officials are urging residents to leave low-lying areas of the capital and surrounding areas. Many residents have been evacuated in inflatable motorized boats. Madagascar’s meteorology department warned Monday of continued heavy rains. The tropical depression has moved across the Indian Ocean to the African continent, causing strong winds and rain in northern Mozambique. The storm hit Madagascar over the weekend after the island had already experienced several days of rains.