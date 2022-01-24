Syria Kurdish forces close in on IS-controlled prison wing

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces and a war monitor say fighters have begun closing in on the last wing of a prison in northeastern Syria that has been controlled by militants for days. The raid on Monday is aimed at ending one of the most brazen attacks by the Islamic State group in years. Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said his forces are advancing within the prison facility and taking over buildings near the northern wing of the prison, where dozens of IS militants have been holed up. Shami said the force advanced after arresting dozens of militants in buildings nearby. The assault began Thursday evening.