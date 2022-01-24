Stone-throwing Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli settlers have driven through a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, throwing rocks through the windows of vehicles and businesses and wounding a teenager. Monday’s is the latest in a series of recent settler attacks. On Friday, settlers attacked Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the West Bank and set a car on fire. Last month, a settler was shot dead by a Palestinian. The Israeli military said the Israelis had caused “significant damage” Monday and that police have opened an investigation. Israeli officials have repeatedly vowed to act against settler violence. Palestinians and Israeli rights groups say the army rarely intervenes and often sides with the settlers.