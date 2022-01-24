Statue tumbled in Puerto Rico before Spanish king’s visit

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Unknown people have toppled a statue of Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León ahead of a visit of King Felipe VI to the U.S. Caribbean territory of Puerto Rico. San Juan police commissioner Col. José Juan García told The Associated Press on Monday that officers patrolling the cobblestone streets of the capital’s historic district heard a loud bang at 4:30 a.m. and found the statue broken in pieces. The incident occurred just hours before King Felipe VI is scheduled to meet with Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and other officials to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the founding of San Juan.