Spanish monarch’s sister and husband break up after 25 years

MADRID (AP) — The sister of Spain’s King Felipe VI, Cristina de Borbón, and her husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, are announcing the end of their marriage after nearly 25 years together. The announcement Monday came a week after a gossip magazine in Spain published photos of Urdangarin taking a stroll in a southern French coastal town while holding hands with a work colleague. Urdangarin, a 54-year-old former Olympic handball medal winner, was convicted of fraud and tax evasion in 2018 and served part of his five-year and 10-month sentence until early last year in a northern Spanish prison before judges allowed him to swap it for community work. Cristina, 56, lives in Geneva, Switzerland. They said their commitment to their four children remained intact.