4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a lone gunman has wounded four people at a Heidelberg University lecture hall in southwestern Germany. Police said that the perpetrator was dead after Monday’s incident, but didn’t give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where a large university campus is located. The man opened fire with a long-barreled firearm during a lecture and then fled outside. Police stressed that they believe he was acting alone and there was no longer any danger. There was no immediate word on a possible motive.