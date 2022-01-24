Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against NY Times set for trial

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin is on the verge of making new headlines in a legal battle with The New York Times. A defamation lawsuit against the Times, brought by the brash former Alaska governor in 2017, is set to go to trial starting Monday in federal court in Manhattan. It’s presumed that Palin will be the star witness in the civil case. She’s expected to take the he stand to back up accusations that the Times should pay damages for hurting her budding career as a political commentator. There was no response to messages left with her lawyers seeking comment.