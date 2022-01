Researchers: Shark attacks increase after 3 years of decline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say shark attacks increased around the world in 2021 following three consecutive years of decline, though beach closures in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could be making the numbers seem more dramatic than they are. A new report released Monday says researchers with the International Shark Attack File recorded 73 unprovoked incidents last year, compared to 52 bites in 2020. The research is administered by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the American Elasmobranch Society. International Shark Attack File manager Tyler Bowling pointed out that 52 bites in 2020 were the lowest documented in over a decade. The 73 bites in 2021 more closely align with the five-year global average of 72.