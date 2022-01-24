Police say Albanian, 17, kills neighbor in family blood feud

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police say an Albanian teenager has killed his 65-year old neighbor to revenge the death of his father 13 years ago. Police said a 17-year old in the village of Manati, 60 kilometers (35 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana, shot dead a 65-year old man “for suspected revenge motives.” Local media reported that Florian Pervathi handed himself in to police afterward. Florian’s father Gjon was shot dead 13 years ago and his mother poisoned herself after his death. The then-4-year-old child did not forget that, shooting dead the killer’s brother Monday to salvage his family’s honor. He now faces up to 30 years in prison, since Albania has tightened its laws to try to eliminate traditional blood feuds.