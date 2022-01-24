Police: Fire, clash at nightclub kill 19 people in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say a nightclub in Indonesia’s West Papua province burned after two groups clashed inside the building and 19 people were killed. Police say one of the dead was a member of the groups that clashed Monday night at the club in Sorong city and 18 bodies were found after the fire. Police are still investigating what caused the clash and whether the fire was set or was accidental. Police and Indonesian military officers were in control in the area.