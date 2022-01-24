Pakistan launches anti-polio drive as COVID-19 cases rise

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have launched the year’s first anti-polio campaign even as coronavirus cases suddenly rise. The effort is aimed at eradicating the crippling children’s disease. The anti-polio campaign began Monday with about 150,000 health workers aiming to inoculate 22.4 million children under age 5. Authorities hope the latest drive will help make Pakistan a polio-free nation. Last year, Pakistan reported only one polio case. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. The disease can cause partial paralysis in children.