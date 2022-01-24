Officials: 3 Baltimore firefighters injured; 4th trapped

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say three Baltimore firefighters were seriously injured battling a blaze in a vacant home and crews were working to rescue a fourth firefighter trapped inside. Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles R. Ford tweeted that firefighters were responding to a burning three-story rowhouse when a partial collapse trapped four members inside. The chief said one firefighter was immediately pulled from the vacant house. He said crews cleared piles of debris and found two other trapped firefighters within an hour of the fire. The department tweeted that three injured firefighters were taken to a hospital in serious condition as crews worked to rescue the remaining firefighter.