New NYC mayor, an ex-cop, unveils plan to stem gun violence

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced the city will step up efforts to seize illegal guns and institute a multi-pronged plan to tackle the issue. Adams, who retired from the NYPD as a captain in 2006, was elected last year to steer the nation’s largest city after a campaign where he stood as tougher on crime than some of his fellow Democrats. The issue is now at the forefront of his young administration after a startling string of violence that’s shaken the city of nearly 9 million people and emboldened critics who say criminal justice reforms and lax prosecutors are to blame for eroding hard-won declines in shootings and murders.