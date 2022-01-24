More anti-coup protests as turmoil in Sudan continues

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities, continuing relentless anti-coup protests that have rocked the country since a military coup three months ago. Activists say security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in several locations in the capital Monday. Those include the area around the fortified presidential palace, which has seen clashes in previous rounds of protests since the Oct. 25 coup. The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule. The African nation has been on a fragile path to democracy since a popular uprising forced the military to remove former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.