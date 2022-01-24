Lebanon’s former PM Saad Hariri bows out of political life

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri says he will suspend is work in politics and will not run in May’s parliamentary elections. The move marks the first time in three decades that the powerful Sunni family and its Future Movement will not take part in Lebanese politics. Hariri’s decision comes after Saudi Arabia — once his main backer and the country where the Hariri family made much of its fortunes — has been distancing itself from the 51-year-old politician. Hariri says Lebanon does not have the chance of a positive future with Iran’s influence on the country, internal divisions, rising sectarian sentiments and the dysfunction of the state.