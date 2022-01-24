Italy begins voting for next president with unclear slate

ROME (AP) — The first round of voting for Italy’s next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates following three-time ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s reluctant withdrawal. The situation that is likely to persist until Thursday. Italy’s lawmakers and special regional representatives are set to vote for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as Italy’s head of state. It’s a largely ceremonial post but still requires political acumen and constitutional knowledge to steer Italy through its political crises. Parties met over the weekend but were unlikely to tip their hands until the third round of voting on Thursday. That’s when a candidate can win with a simple majority.