Insider Q&A: Internet guardian Ron Deibert of Citizen Lab

By FRANK BAJAK

AP Technology Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Ron Deibert does digital counterintelligence for the people. The internet watchdog Citizen Lab that he founded and directs has been remarkably effective in calling to account governments and private sector firms that use information technology to imperil others. Its digital sleuths at the University of Toronto are best known for exposing abusive targeted espionage, particularly through the use of hyper-intrusive spyware from Israel’s NSO Group, which the U.S. government blacklisted NSO Group and Apple sued in November. The Associated Press recently spoke with Deibert about the lab’s origins, accomplishments and challenges at this perilous digital juncture when experts say disinformation and cybercrime are rampant and online safety is eroding.