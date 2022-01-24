Iconic musician seeks to rebuild Iraq through music

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and ABDELRAHMAN ZEYAD

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — War kept him away from his beloved homeland for decades. Now, virtuoso oud player Naseer Shamma has returned to Iraq with a series of concerts and projects he hopes will support education, culture and the arts in the conflict-scarred nation. With few words and some strums of his pear-shaped stringed instrument, Shamma re-connected with the people of Baghdad. Many were on their feet, overcome with emotion at the opening concert held at the Iraqi National Theater. Shamma, 59, is one of Iraq’s iconic artists, despite having lived abroad for decades. He has performed countless concerts in countries around the world and received dozens of international awards.