Husband says Iran sentenced activist wife to prison, lashes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The husband of a prominent human rights activist says his wife has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison in Iran. Parsi-based Taghi Rahmani says his wife, Narges Mohammadi, was tried in five minutes and sentenced to prison and 70 lashes. He said in a tweet Sunday that she also has been prohibited from using phones or computers to communicate. Authorities arrested Mohammadi in November. Her husband has said she is accused of “spying for Saudi Arabia.” Mohammadi has a long history of imprisonment. Earlier in 2020 she was released after serving more than eight years. Rahmani has said his wife has no access to a lawyer.