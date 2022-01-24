Holocaust Museum criticizes RFK Jr. for Anne Frank comment

By MICHELLE R. SMITH

Associated Press

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., made outrageous and deeply offensive comments when he suggested things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank. The teenager died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in Amsterdam for two years. During a Sunday rally in Washington, Kennedy complained people’s rights were being violated by public health measures. He said “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.” The museum called it a reckless comparison.