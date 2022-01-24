German caution on arms to Ukraine rooted in history, energy

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s refusal to join other NATO members in providing weapons to Ukraine has annoyed some allies and raised questions about Berlin’s resolve in standing up to Russia. The issue rose to the fore over the weekend following a report that Berlin had gone so far as to block Estonia from supplying old German howitzers to Kyiv to help defend itself against Russian troops massing near the Ukrainian the border. Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Twitter that Germany’s stance on arms supplies does not correspond “to the level of our relations and the current security situation.”