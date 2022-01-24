FIU president quits over ’emotional entanglement’ with woman

MIAMI (AP) — The president of Florida International University has explained why he suddenly ended his 45-year career. Mark Rosenberg initially cited health reasons. A follow-up statement Sunday blames his wife’s advanced dementia in part for him getting emotionally entangled with a co-worker. The Miami Herald reports that a woman in her 20s said the 72-year-old academic had been harassing her for months and wouldn’t stop. That prompted an investigation, and the Board of Trustees told him to resign or be fired. Board of Trustees Chairman Dean Colson says the university in South Florida takes all workplace conduct seriously.