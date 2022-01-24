Extra cash for low-income mothers may influence baby brains

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

New research suggests giving extra cash to low-income mothers can change their infants’ brain development. Measurements at age 1 showed faster brain activity in key regions in infants whose families received $300-plus each month. That’s compared to infants in families who got $20. The same type of brain activity has been linked in older children to learning skills and other development. It’s not known, though, whether the differences found in the infants will persist or influence their future. The U.S. researchers published their findings Monday. They are investigating whether the payments led to better nutrition, less parent stress or other benefits to the infants.