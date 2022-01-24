EXPLAINER: Why Yemen’s war has spilled into the Emirates

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Twice in the past week, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched attacks with missiles and drones on the United Arab Emirates, a major escalation for one of the world’s most protracted conflicts. The attacks come as the Houthis lose ground and momentum in the battle over the key province of Marib. In retaliation for the rebels strikes, the coalition is carrying out airstrikes that have killed dozens. A push for peace by the Biden administration has largely stalled. The attacks underscore once more how a war that has ground on for some seven years in a corner of the Arabian Peninsula can flare into a regional danger.