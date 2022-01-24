EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The financial options being bruited about to punish President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine range from the sweeping to the acutely personal. They include cutting Russia off from U.S. dollars and international banking and even slapping sanctions on Putin’s reported girlfriend. Publicly, the United States and its European allies have promised to hit back financially like never before if Putin rolls his military into Ukraine. Leaders have given few hard details to the public, arguing it’s best to keep Putin guessing. Weeks into the negotiations, it’s unclear whether Americans have succeeded in achieving consensus with allies on what actions to take and when.