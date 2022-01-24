EXPLAINER: Supreme Court takes up race in college admissions

By COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a challenge to the consideration of race in college admission decisions, often known as affirmative action. With three new conservative justices on the court since its last review, the practice may be facing its greatest threat yet. The court said Monday it would consider a pair of lawsuits alleging that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina discriminate against Asian American applicants. The court has generally upheld the practice of considering race, but with limits. Supporters say it helps bring a diverse mix of students to campus, while opponents say it’s a form of discrimination.