EU continues training Libyan partners despite migrant abuses

By RENATA BRITO, FRANK JORDANS and LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — A confidential European Union military report is calling for the continued support and training of Libya’s coast guard and navy despite concerns about their treatment of migrants, a mounting death toll at sea, and the continued lack of any central authority in the North African nation. The report circulated to EU officials earlier this month and obtained by The Associated Press offers a rare insight into Europe’s determination to cooperate with Libya and its role in the interception and return of thousands of men, women and children to a country where they face insufferable abuse.