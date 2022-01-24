Burkina Faso’s President Kabore is held by mutinous soldiers

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Two mutinous soldiers told The Associated Press that Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore is being held by the rebellious soldiers. Gunshots rang late Sunday night near the president’s residence and in the early hours of Monday a battle took place at the presidential palace while a helicopter flew overhead. The roads of the capital were empty Sunday night except for checkpoints heavily guarded by mutinous soldiers. State news station RTB was also heavily guarded on Monday morning. Fighting began on Sunday when soldiers took control of the Lamizana Sangoule military barracks in the capital, Ouagadougou.