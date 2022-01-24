Belgium OKs 4th vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s health ministers have approved a recommendation to use a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to better protect people with a weakened immune system against the virus. Christie Morreale, the minister for public health said Monday that she and her regional counterparts have greenlighted the proposal made by the country’s health council. About 77% of Belgium’s nearly 11.5 million people are now fully vaccinated and 6.3 million Belgians have received a booster dose. On Sunday, police fired water cannons and thick clouds of tear gas in Brussels to disperse people protesting COVID-19 vaccinations and government restrictions that aim to curb the fast-spreading omicron variant. Police said the protest drew 50,000 people and nearly 240 were detained or arrested amid violent clashes.