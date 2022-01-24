Army: Man who breached gate, tried to ram police shot dead

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — Officials say military police fatally shot a man who breached the main gate at Kentucky’s Fort Knox and tried to run over officers. News outlets cited a statement from the Army post in reporting the shooting happened early Sunday when the man attempted to drive toward Fort Knox police officers after initially fleeing from them through the gate. The post says officers spent 90 minutes trying to verbally deescalate the situation, but the man attempted to ram and strike them with his vehicle and officers fired. The statement says a motive isn’t known, but “there is no initial indication that this incident was extremist or terrorist related.”