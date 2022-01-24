Algeria’s leader in Egypt for talks on Libya, Ethiopia dam

CAIRO (AP) — Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has arrived in Egypt. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi received Tebboune in the Cairo international airport Monday. The two-day visit is the Algerian leader’s first to Egypt since he took office in 2019. Algeria’s state-run news agency reported that the two leaders will discuss the turmoil in neighboring Libya, which failed to hold its first presidential election last month. The talks will also touch on a dispute between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopian over a massive dam project Ethiopia is building on the main tributary of the Nile River. Algeria has been mediating to find a solution to the yearslong dispute.