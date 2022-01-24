Alabama’s new congressional districts map blocked by judges

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal judges have blocked Alabama from using newly drawn congressional districts in upcoming elections. A three-judge panel issued a preliminary injunction Monday. The judges wrote that Alabama should have two districts _ instead of one _ in which Black voters are a sizeable portion of the electorate. The judges blocked use of the map and stayed the party qualification deadline from Friday until Feb. 11 to allow the Legislature the opportunity to enact a remedial plan. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said the ruling will be appealed. Spokesman Mike Lewis wrote in an email, “The Attorney General’s Office strongly disagrees with the court’s decision and will be appealing in the coming days.”