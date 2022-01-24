Afghan refugee convicted of assaulting girl, 3, at Quantico

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted an Afghan refugee housed at Quantico Marine Corps Base after he fled the country with a sexual assault. The jury in U.S. District Court in Alexandria on Friday found 24-year-old Mohammed Tariq guilty of abusive sexual contact. Tariq was arrested in September at Camp Upshur in Quantico after Marines observed him fondling the girl above her clothes on her private parts. According to court papers, Tariq tried to explain through interpreters that his conduct was acceptable in his culture. Efforts to have his statements suppressed were rejected by the judge. He’s scheduled for sentencing April 26.