2nd Colorado clerk accused of election security breach

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is accusing a second Republican county clerk of violating election security. Griswold on Monday ordered Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder to hand over images of the county’s election system he said he made last year. Griswold said that the system has been updated and there’s no immediate threat to future elections. But she wants Schroeder to disclose why he made the copy and where it is. Schroeder has joined a lawsuit against Griswold filed by supporters of former President Donald Trump demanding an “audit” of Colorado’s voting system. Another Trump-backing clerk in Mesa County is under federal investigation over accusations of releasing election system data.