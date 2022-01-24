2 US Senate candidates in Ohio jump primaries and debate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Trump-aligned Republican and an underdog progressive Democrat are taking an unusually early step in their campaigns for the U.S. Senate: They’re holding a debate. The odd match-up between Josh Mandel, a former GOP state treasurer and lawmaker, and Democrat Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection lawyer and congressional candidate, is being held Thursday. It comes before either party’s competitive primary has been decided, so it’s unclear what purpose the event may serve beyond a bit of publicity. But the candidates said in an unconventional joint press release that they want the event to be about ideas, and informing voters.