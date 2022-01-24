2 quakes shake southern Haiti; 2 deaths reported

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two moderate earthquakes have shaken southwest Haiti. They killed two people and damaged several homes as they created panic and prompted schools to close. A magnitude 5.3 quake was followed by a magnitude 5.1 quake nearly an hour later. Both were centered on Haiti’s southern peninsula, west of the capital, Port-au-Prince. The U.S. Geological Survey says both were centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface. The director of Haiti’s civil protection agency for the country’s southern region says local schools sent children home as a precaution.