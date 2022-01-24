2 Japanese planes fly more aid to Tonga after volcanic blast

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Two Japanese aircraft have left Australia to deliver more vital aid to Tonga as the Pacific nation deals with the aftermath of a volcanic eruption and tsunami. The Australian Defense Department said the Japanese planes left an Australian air base Monday to make the 2,050-mile journey east to the islands that were devastated by the Jan. 15 twin disasters. Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand also carried food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment to Tonga over the weekend. The flights are offloading supplies and leaving without any contact with people on the ground. That’s because of the COVID-19 risk to a nation that has not had a local outbreak.